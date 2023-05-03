Facebook
New Orleans’ Wendell Pierce weeps ‘tears of joy’ after best actor Tony awards nomination

New Orleans-born actor Wendell Pierce, shown here at Monday's Met Gala in New York, was...
New Orleans-born actor Wendell Pierce, shown here at Monday's Met Gala in New York, was nominated Tuesday (May 2) for best actor in Broadway's Tony awards. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Ken Daley
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans-born actor Wendell Pierce said he wept Tuesday (May 2) after earning his first best actor nomination in Broadway’s Tony awards, for his blistering performance as Willy Loman in the popular revival of “Death of a Salesman.”

Pierce, 59, said his emotions were “the culmination of years of work that can have an impact on people.

“Getting that recognition from your colleagues, I did not know how profoundly moving it would be. And I burst into tears. But they were tears of joy.”

Pierce will face off against both stars of Suzan-Lori Parks’ “Topdog/Underdog” — Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Corey Hawkins — as well as former “Will & Grace” star Sean Hayes (“Good Night, Oscar”) and Stephen McKinley Henderson (“Between Riverside and Crazy”).

Pierce previously won a Tony for producing “Clybourne Park,” but this marked his first nomination as an actor on Broadway. Pierce is best known for his television roles on HBO’s acclaimed crime drama “The Wire,” its post-Katrina New Orleans series “Treme” and Amazon Studios’ “Jack Ryan.”

A complete list of Tony nominations can be found here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

