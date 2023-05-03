New Orleans’ Wendell Pierce weeps ‘tears of joy’ after best actor Tony awards nomination

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans-born actor Wendell Pierce said he wept Tuesday (May 2) after earning his first best actor nomination in Broadway’s Tony awards, for his blistering performance as Willy Loman in the popular revival of “Death of a Salesman.”

Pierce, 59, said his emotions were “the culmination of years of work that can have an impact on people.

“Getting that recognition from your colleagues, I did not know how profoundly moving it would be. And I burst into tears. But they were tears of joy.”

After years of creating a body of work in the theater, I received a Tony Award nomination for Best Lead Actor in a Play for DEATH OF A SALESMAN. I am profoundly grateful &moved to tears that my colleagues would bestow on me this honor. I share this with my cast. We create as one pic.twitter.com/UxKKWol92W — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) May 2, 2023

Pierce will face off against both stars of Suzan-Lori Parks’ “Topdog/Underdog” — Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Corey Hawkins — as well as former “Will & Grace” star Sean Hayes (“Good Night, Oscar”) and Stephen McKinley Henderson (“Between Riverside and Crazy”).

Pierce previously won a Tony for producing “Clybourne Park,” but this marked his first nomination as an actor on Broadway. Pierce is best known for his television roles on HBO’s acclaimed crime drama “The Wire,” its post-Katrina New Orleans series “Treme” and Amazon Studios’ “Jack Ryan.”

