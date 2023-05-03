Man sentenced after pleading no contest to burglary-related charges, prosecutors say

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A man was sentenced on Tuesday, April 18, after pleading no contest to seven felony burglary-related charges, according to the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said Justin Dewailly, 41, pleaded no contest to charges of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, unauthorized entry of a place of business, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and four counts of simple burglary.

Dewailly was sentenced to serve 30 years behind bars, according to 21st. Judicial District Attorney Scott Perrilloux.

Dewailly was accused of being involved in several incidents, investigators said.

According to prosecutors, deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office got a call on Feb. 27, 2022, about a man trespassing at an apartment complex in Denham Springs. The caller said the man was moving some patio furniture, prosecutors added.

Before arriving at the apartment complex to investigate, authorities also got another report about a man jumping from an apartment on the second floor at a neighboring complex, according to prosecutors.

Deputies arrived at the neighboring complex and located the man through the window of a vacant apartment, prosecutors said. They added he took off through a rear window and was chased down by deputies on foot and in patrol units.

During the investigation, someone also claimed the man robbed a vehicle and stole a handgun, according to prosecutors. They said the stolen handgun was located in the vacant apartment.

According to prosecutors, the man involved in each incident was arrested at a business.

Deputies eventually identified the man as Dewailly, prosecutors said. They added he admitted to breaking into three vehicles and stealing the handgun.

Dewailly pleaded no contest before Judge Brian K. Abels, prosecutors said.

