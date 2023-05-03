LSU heads to Oklahoma Regional

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s golf team is headed to an NCAA Regional hosted by Oklahoma, officials announced Wednesday, May 4.

Information provided by LSU Sports:

The three-day, 54-hole event will be played at the Jimmy Austin OU Golf Club in Norman, Oklahoma and runs May 15-17. The teams will play 18 holes each day at The Jimmy Austin OU Golf Club, which will play to a par 72 and 7,452 yards. LSU will be making its first appearance at the Jimmy Austin OU Golf Club.

The top five teams in each of the six regional sites advance to the NCAA Championships, which take place May 26-31 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Thirty teams advance to the NCAA Championships with the top eight following stroke play advancing to match play to determine the national champion.

