Live art show to promote mental health awareness

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The third annual You Aren’t Alone Live Art event aims to bring together artists and members of the community to inspire conversations surrounding mental health.

The one-of-a-kind event offers a glimpse into local artists’ mental health journeys interpreted through visual and performance art.

It’s happening Thursday, May 4 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Red Stick Social. The address is 1503 Government Street.

General admission tickets cost $45. Tickets will grant you exclusive access to powerful performances, and inspiring visual exhibits, many of which will be available for auction.

There will also be free food, beer, and wine. There will also be a cash bar available.

M﻿ental health and wellness vendors will be on-site to provide additional resources.

Click here for more information about the You Aren’t Alone Project.

