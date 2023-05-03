Facebook
Grand jury indicts driver in Madison Brooks rape case

Casen Carver
Casen Carver(East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Casen Carver, 18, of Denham Springs, was indicted on Wednesday, May 3, in connection with the rape of LSU student Madison Brooks, according to court documents.

The indictment states Carver, who investigators said was in the driver’s seat of the car as other men had sex with the student in the backseat, has been officially charged with first-degree rape and third-degree rape.

Madison Brooks
Madison Brooks(Source: Alpha Phi Sorority)

Investigators arrested Carver and three others in connection with an incident that eventually led to Brooks, 20, being hit and killed by a vehicle in Baton Rouge on Jan. 15.

Police also arrested Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, of Walker, Everette Lee, 28, of Pine Grove, and Desmond Carter, 17, of Walker. Carter was indicted in February for first-degree rape and third-degree rape.

