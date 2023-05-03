Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Franklinton officer terminated, accused in DUI crash that critically wounded 23-year-old

By Rob Masson
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLINTON, La. (WVUE) - A Franklinton police officer has been terminated after police say he drunkenly crashed into another vehicle while off-duty, critically injuring another driver.

Former officer Leonard Holloway was booked on April 22 on four counts, including first-degree vehicular negligent injury, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, not wearing a seatbelt, and driving left of the center lane.

Louisiana State Police say Holloway’s truck crossed the center line near the intersection of Hwy. 1077 and Hwy. 1078 in St. Tammany Parish, striking another vehicle.

The 23-year-old driver of the second vehicle was taken to a hospital in critical condition and was placed on life support.

Holloway and his passenger both sustained injuries.

The three-year veteran posted a $120,000 bond and was subsequently released from custody.

An arraignment is scheduled for June 7.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Brittany Banks.
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
P-EBT Louisiana
Louisiana approved for fourth round of Pandemic EBT benefits
Denova Street
EBRSO: 2 people kill each other in shootout after argument

Latest News

The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver involved...
WATCH: Suspected driver sought after hit-and-run crash in Zachary
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes arrested, charged with aggravated sexual battery
Police had been searching for Mexican national Francisco Oropesa since Friday night’s shooting...
Sheriff: Suspected Texas gunman caught hiding under laundry
Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs listens in court on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Las...
Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs taking plea deal, prison in fatal DUI crash