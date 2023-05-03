Facebook
Deputies executing narcotics warrants off Plank Road

Deputies executing narcotics warrants off Plank Road.
Deputies executing narcotics warrants off Plank Road.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A large law enforcement presence was seen in part of Baton Rouge on Wednesday, May 3, due to the serving of narcotics warrants.

A spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said deputies are executing warrants off Plank Road and Stearns Street.

No other details were available at this time but updates are expected later in the day.

