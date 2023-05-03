Facebook
Conference held to help rural areas attract tourists

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser was on hand to provide the welcoming remarks to the Louisiana Rural Tourism and Byways Conference in West Baton Rouge Parish.

Tourism professionals attend the conference, which is part of the lieutenant governor’s Rural Tourism Development Initiative.

It offers technical and marketing assistance to rural communities across Louisiana.

The conference provided tools and knowledge the attendees can use to develop new products and experiences as a part of their efforts to attract visitors.

