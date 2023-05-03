Car crash sparks fire on Gardere Lane; 3 injured

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a car crash sparked a fire Tuesday night, May 2.

The St. George Fire Department said it happened at the intersection of Gardere Lane and Ned Avenue.

Once they arrived, they found two cars at the scene. One of the cars was fully engulfed in flames, according to officials.

Three people were taken to the hospital after a car crash sparked a fire Tuesday night, May 2. (St. George Fire Department)

Firefighters put the fire out and got everyone safely out of the vehicles.

The three people involved were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office and EMS also responded to the scene.

