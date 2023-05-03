Facebook
2023 EA seniors celebrate last day of classes with annual Pond Jump

Seniors at East Ascension High celebrate their last day of classes with the annual EA Pond Jump.(Source: East Ascension High)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - What is dubbed the “greatest senior celebration anywhere,” seniors at East Ascension High celebrated their last day of classes with the annual Pond Jump on Wednesday, May 3.

Speech and broadcasting teacher Eric Brumfield let us know about the jump and sent the link to the full live stream of the event on YouTube to share with everyone.

Congratulations to all graduating seniors.

