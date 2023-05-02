Facebook
‘Your mom called:’ DOTD urging people to not text and drive with new electronic message

DOTD message
DOTD message(wafb)
By Lester Duhé
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You may notice new signs while driving across Louisiana which say, ‘Your mom called and said don’t text and drive.’

It’s part of a ‘Safety Monday’ electronic message by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

“We put them up there when it’s raining, that you must use your headlights and using your wipers,” said Rodney Mallet, communications director for the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).

This specific message was put up in May because Mother’s Day is this month. Officials try to put up a different safety message each month to coincide with the holidays.

“We try to encourage safety by any means possible. And by having these signs available, we’re hoping we can at least stop some people from texting, or have people pay attention,” said Mallet.

The messages can be seen on highways throughout the state unless there are big traffic incidents nearby that officials need to warn drivers about.

“It is a simple cost-effective safety message that we can use,” said Mallet.

