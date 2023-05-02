Warming up with rain chances returning late in the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nice weather continues today, although we will see some more cloud cover by this afternoon as a weak disturbance moves across the area. No rainfall is expected, however, with highs topping out in the mid 80s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, May 2 (WAFB)

Wednesday-Thursday

A dry pattern is expected to persist through Thursday, but temperatures will continue to trend warmer as high pressure builds overhead and our winds at the surface shift around to the south. Morning starts will range from the upper 50s to low 60s, with afternoon highs reaching the upper 80s.

Rain Chances Return This Weekend

Scattered showers and t-storms make a return from Cinco de Mayo (Friday) into the weekend. High pressure will weaken as an upper-level trough moves across the country. Rain chances are posted at 40%-50% daily through the weekend, but it stays warm, if not almost hot, with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. I wouldn’t cancel any outdoor plans at this point, but keep an eye on radar in our First Alert Weather App.

Rain amounts are still expected to be modest, with the Weather Prediction Center outlook showing much of our area averaging an inch or less of rainfall over the next 7 days.

Little Change into Next Week

No significant changes are expected into at least the first half of next week, with a few afternoon t-storms each day and highs flirting with 90 degrees.

