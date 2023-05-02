WANTED: Suspect in domestic violence case sought by sheriff’s office

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who detectives say is connected to a domestic violence investigation.

Devante Jones, 30, of Prairieville, has an arrest warrant for aggravated second-degree battery and theft, according to the sheriff’s office.

Devante Jones (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information about Jones’ whereabouts can contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636; text their anonymous tip line at 847411; or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).

