WANTED: Suspect in domestic violence case sought by sheriff’s office
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who detectives say is connected to a domestic violence investigation.
Devante Jones, 30, of Prairieville, has an arrest warrant for aggravated second-degree battery and theft, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information about Jones’ whereabouts can contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636; text their anonymous tip line at 847411; or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).
