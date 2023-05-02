Facebook
WANTED: Suspect in domestic violence case sought by sheriff’s office

Devante Jones
Devante Jones(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who detectives say is connected to a domestic violence investigation.

Devante Jones, 30, of Prairieville, has an arrest warrant for aggravated second-degree battery and theft, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about Jones’ whereabouts can contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636; text their anonymous tip line at 847411; or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).

