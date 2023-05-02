Police search for answers in hit-and-run crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for information about a hit-and-run crash that left a man in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police believe around 8 p.m. on February 25, 2023, a 28-year-old man was hit by a vehicle as he tried to cross the street.

It happened in the 9800 block of Airline Highway near Old Hammond Highway.

The driver kept going without making any attempt to stop or render aid, according to authorities.

The man remains in the hospital.

Anyone with any information that can help investigators, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

