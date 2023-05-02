Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Police search for answers in hit-and-run crash

Police believe around 8 p.m. on February 25, 2023, a 28-year-old man was hit by a vehicle as he...
Police believe around 8 p.m. on February 25, 2023, a 28-year-old man was hit by a vehicle as he tried to cross the street.(MGN)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for information about a hit-and-run crash that left a man in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police believe around 8 p.m. on February 25, 2023, a 28-year-old man was hit by a vehicle as he tried to cross the street.

It happened in the 9800 block of Airline Highway near Old Hammond Highway.

The driver kept going without making any attempt to stop or render aid, according to authorities.

The man remains in the hospital.

Anyone with any information that can help investigators, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Brittany Banks.
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
P-EBT Louisiana
Louisiana approved for fourth round of Pandemic EBT benefits
Denova Street
EBRSO: 2 people kill each other in shootout after argument

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, May 2
Warming up with rain chances returning late in the week
Angie L. Aguilera Meja, 12
12-year-old described as ‘runaway’ could be in BR, sheriff says
File Graphic
YOUR HEALTH: Like mother like kids; Saving twins with Swiss Cheese Hearts
BRYC helps minority & disadvantaged students get into and graduate college. Part of their...
NBA Foundation grant propels dozens of minority teens in Baton Rouge to college