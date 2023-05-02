Facebook
Officials respond to reported shooting on Balis Drive

By WAFB staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to reports of a shooting late Tuesday morning, May 2.

It happened on Balis Drive near Bawell Street, according to officials.

Emergency officials said they are on the way to the scene.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

