New tubing company coming to Livingston Parish; officials making sure owners follow strict rules

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The owners of a new tubing and kayaking business in Livingston Parish are vowing to put safety first, and are looking to distance themselves from the former ‘Tiki Tubing’ company and the many controversies surrounding the business and its owners.

Back in the summer of 2021, two people died and many others were rescued along the Amite River while tubing.

Since then, parish officials crafted a new ordinance to put new safety guidelines in place on the river. And they will be making sure these new business owners follow the rules.

“Yes sir, opening up on Friday, May 5,” said John Bonnette, co-owner of Cajun Tubing & Kayaking.

Cajun Tubing and Kayaking is opening up in the same spot as the former ‘Tiki Tubing’ company at 32625 Louisiana Highway 1019 in Denham Springs.

The new owners have distanced themselves from the controversies surrounding the disgraced former owners and their company.

“There’s a lot of small businesses in Livingston Parish that don’t somehow get associated with something that they don’t have anything to do with. So, I don’t see why we would be,” explained Bonnette.

“So, safety’s our number one priority when you come out here,” said Ragan Bonnette, co-owner of Cajun Tubing & Kayaking.

Parish officials will be making sure they’re following new guidelines, including a required safety video before customers get in the water, signs along the banks of the river showing mile markers and potentially dangerous areas, and offering people life jackets.

How serious are you all taking these safety precautions?

“That’s our number one priority, to be honest with you. If you come out kayaking and you don’t want to take a life jacket, you won’t be kayaking with us. Kayakers have to take life jackets,” emphasized Ragan Bonnette.

The owners will also be patrolling the waterway with a boat, and not be allowing any hard liquor for tubers during their three-mile plus ride. And if there’s bad weather or rough wake, they will not be open.

“If we have a big storm, safety’s our number one thing. Money’s great and all, but it’s not worth risking anybody’s safety when they come out here,” added Ragan Bonnette.

“It’s simple; you got a law, follow a law, no problems, we’re not going to mess with you,” said Maurice ‘Scooter’ Keen, Livingston Parish Councilman for District 3. “But make sure you’re doing it as safely as possible.”

Fire departments in the area will be the first ones to respond if an accident does take place on the river. And parish officials will be watching diligently to make sure every rule is followed by the book.

“Inform people of the dangers. If they still want to get on that river, then it’s their right to get on that river,” added Councilman Keen.

“Parish ordinances don’t make the river safe. We can make the river safer, but ultimately, that responsibility falls on our shoulders to make sure that it happens,” noted John Bonnette.

Numerous first responders and parish officials will be conducting a final check of the property on either May 3 or 4, before giving the green light for the business to open its doors on Friday, May 5.

Cajun Tubing & Kayaking is open daily during the summer months from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The facility offers various packages, including tube and kayak rentals. For more information on Cajun Tubing & Kayaking, visit www.cajuntubing.com or call (225) 304-2033.

The first 50 people who show up on Friday will get a free t-shirt.

