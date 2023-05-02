Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Milazzo finds his swing; Skenes continues to dominate batters

LSU catcher Alex Milazzo (7)
LSU catcher Alex Milazzo (7)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Jacques Doucet
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Jay Johnson had lots to say about the improvement of Zachary native Alex Milazzo following the weekend series against Alabama.

LSU head coach Jay Johnson, pitcher Riley Cooper, and catcher Alex Milazzo talk after the Tigers swept the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Milazzo has a .362 batting average this year, after just a .227 mark last season, and a .135 mark the year before.

Some other numbers Milazzo has contributed to are the Tigers’ overall record of 35-8, with a 15-5 SEC mark and an RPI good for No. 3 in the country.

LSU pitcher Paul Skenes (20)
LSU pitcher Paul Skenes (20)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Air Force transfer Paul Skenes continues to motor along as the Tigers’ Friday night starter on the mound.

His record stands at 8-1 overall and he has an ERA of 1.93, with batters hitting just .159 against him. He has racked up 124 strikeouts in just over 65 innings of work.

LSU gets back on the diamond on Tuesday, May 2, in Hammond, America for a 6:30 p.m. start against the Southeastern Lions.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Brittany Banks.
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
Denova Street
EBRSO: 2 people kill each other in shootout after argument
TV Giveaway

Latest News

LSU center fielder Dylan Crews (3)
LSU’s Dylan Crews named SEC Player of the Week
LSU head coach Jay Johnson
LSU-Alabama Baseball: Postgame Comments from Tigers
LSU center fielder Dylan Crews (3)
No. 1 LSU sweeps Alabama
LSU pitcher Sydney Berzon (29)
No. 13 LSU drops series to No. 16 Alabama with rubber match loss