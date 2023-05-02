Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Man accused of touching child inappropriately

Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Danville Police are investigating a shooting(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who allegedly touched an 11-year-old girl inappropriately and trespassed on the property, according to arrest documents.

Gregory Keith LaCour, 49, of Baton Rouge, was charged with unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and indecent behavior with juveniles, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

LaCour was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Monday, May 1.

According to EBRSO, LaCour entered the victim’s home without permission shortly before midnight on Friday, March 3.

The victim stated that she woke up to someone inappropriately touching her.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Brittany Banks.
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
P-EBT Louisiana
Louisiana approved for fourth round of Pandemic EBT benefits
Denova Street
EBRSO: 2 people kill each other in shootout after argument

Latest News

Thomas H. Delpit Drive
Police breach motel room to capture woman barricaded inside with child
Push to require financial literacy course to graduate gains momentum
Used car prices are expected to come down about 10% in 2023
How to plan for new vehicle expenses
DOTD message
‘Your mom called:’ DOTD urging people to not text and drive with new electronic message