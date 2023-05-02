Man accused of touching child inappropriately

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who allegedly touched an 11-year-old girl inappropriately and trespassed on the property, according to arrest documents.

Gregory Keith LaCour, 49, of Baton Rouge, was charged with unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and indecent behavior with juveniles, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

LaCour was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Monday, May 1.

According to EBRSO, LaCour entered the victim’s home without permission shortly before midnight on Friday, March 3.

The victim stated that she woke up to someone inappropriately touching her.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.