Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey set to receive Winged Foot Award from NY Athletic Club

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WAFB) - The accolades continue to roll in for LSU women’s basketball head coach Kim Mulkey.

She will now receive the Winged Foot Award on Tuesday, May 2, at the New York Athletic Club for winning the 2023 NCAA Championship.

This will be the fourth time she has received the award.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Brittany Banks.
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
P-EBT Louisiana
Louisiana approved for fourth round of Pandemic EBT benefits
Denova Street
EBRSO: 2 people kill each other in shootout after argument

Latest News

Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith (10) during the first half of a second-round college...
LSU adds Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith to talented roster
LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey speaks at Rotary Club
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey brought the sparkles and shine to women’s basketball and the jokes to...
Coach Mulkey delivers jokes, laughs at packed Rotary Club
LSU women's basketball head coach Kim Mulkey speaks at Baton Rouge Rotary Club on April 26, 2023.
Coach Mulkey delivers jokes, laughs at packed Rotary Club