Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSU Assoc. AD Brian Polian named AD at John Carroll Univ., his alma mater

LSU Assoc. Athletics Director/GM of Football Brian Polian
LSU Assoc. Athletics Director/GM of Football Brian Polian(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WAFB) - LSU Assoc. Athletic Director and GM of Football Brian Polian has been named the new athletic director at John Carroll University in Ohio, his alma mater.

He graduated from the Division III university in 1997.

Polian joined head coach Brian Kelly from Notre Dame. He was officially named LSU’s special teams coach in Dec. 2021. After just one season, he moved to an off-the-field position with the football program, university officials confirmed in Feb. 2023.

Days later, defensive analyst John Jacek was promoted to special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach.

RELATED STORIES:

Polian was with Kelly at Notre Dame for five previous seasons before heading to LSU. When he followed Kelly to Baton Rouge, Polian was considered one of the top special teams coordinators in college football.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Brittany Banks.
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
P-EBT Louisiana
Louisiana approved for fourth round of Pandemic EBT benefits
Denova Street
EBRSO: 2 people kill each other in shootout after argument

Latest News

College Football
College Football Playoff announces 2024, 2025 game dates; higher seeds to host
Louisiana-Lafayette quarterback Clifton McDowell (10) throws during an NCAA football game...
Central Arkansas, former UL-Lafayette QB Clifton McDowell commits to Southern
Central Arkansas, former UL-Lafayette QB Clifton McDowell commits to Southern
Southern Carolina defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey
LSU names Jimmy Lindsey new D-line coach