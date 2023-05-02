Lovely Chocolate Truffles

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Chocolate truffles are traditionally made with ganache shaped into rough spheres by hand and covered in cocoa powder. The powdery coating and imperfect shaping of the confections give them the appearance of dirt-covered truffle mushrooms, hence the name. Chocolate truffles are easy to prepare at home and make irresistible desserts or gifts. You can experiment with the flavorings and coatings to create your own masterpieces.

Prep Time: 2 Hours

Yields: 32–35 Truffles

Ingredients:

10 ounces good quality dark chocolate, finely chopped

3 tbsps unsalted butter

½ cup heavy whipping cream

1 tbsp light corn syrup

2 tbsps raspberry liqueur or Amaretto

Cocoa powder

Finely chopped nuts, optional

Nonpareils, optional

Shredded coconut, optional

Method:

In a medium glass bowl, combine chocolate pieces and butter. Place bowl over a pot of simmering water, stirring the chocolate until melted and smooth. Remove the bowl from the pot of water and set aside. Bring the heavy cream and corn syrup to a boil over medium-high heat in a small saucepan. Remove from heat and pour over the melted chocolate mixture. Let stand for 2 minutes. Using a rubber spatula, stir gently until the mixture is smooth and creamy. Add liqueur to the mixture and transfer into an 8″ x 8″ glass baking dish. Place in the refrigerator for approximately 1 hour to harden. Using a melon baller or small ice cream scoop, scoop out balls of ganache onto a sheet pan lined with parchment paper and return to the refrigerator for 30 minutes to allow the ganache to set. Place cocoa powder into a small bowl. Use a pair of spoons to pick up and roll each ganache ball in the cocoa powder until fully covered. NOTE: Finely chopped nuts, nonpareils, or coconut may also be used.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.