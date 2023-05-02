Iron Chef Competition happening May 2, featuring ways to make food using pantry items

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many organizations in the Capital Area continue to play a major role in keeping struggling families fed. Hope Ministries of Baton Rouge continues to help about 1,000 households with their Client-Choice Food Pantry in the 70805 zip code.

HOPE Ministries/The Way to Work will hold its second biennial Iron Chef Competition on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at HOPE Ministries of Baton Rouge located at 4643 Winbourne Avenue from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The community is invited to come out so you can learn how to create meals with items from their pantry. It may inspire you to use items in your own pantry at home.

This free event is hosted by Chef Celeste Gill. David Dickensauge is the Executive Chef of Beausoleil in Baton Rouge. Among his many awards, Dickensauge was named “Best New Chef” in Louisiana and in 225 Magazine in 2015 and ranked in the top three chefs in the Louisiana Seafood Cook-off in 2022.

He will face off against Chef Lajohnda Offord. She is the owner of Chef Offord and Company, LLC., and is known for her cajun and Creole delights. Since 2020, Chef Lajohnda is one of the few chefs invited to cook with Augusta National for the Masters’ Golf Tournament each year.

Come watch these award-winning chefs face off, using the “mystery ingredients.” Enjoy lunch and vote for your favorite dish.

Donations are requested. Go to www.hopebr.org for more information.

