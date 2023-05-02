‘Hoping for the next good outcome:’ First responders reeling after drowning deaths

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - Multiple law enforcement agencies and first responders worked the tragic scene in Livingston Parish over the weekend where two young boys drowned.

Balloons, flowers, candles, stuffed animals, and letters sit on the banks of the pond inside the Deer Lakes Trail trailer park in Livingston Parish.

It’s the spot where brothers, Chase and Cayden, took their last breaths.

“We are very close; we’re a population of majority are kids, so our kids play with one another every day,” said Marshall Bellazen, a resident.

It’s unclear how the brothers ended up in the water. But the search for the boys prompted a massive response from law enforcement and other first responder agencies from near and far.

“It was truly a very emotional, a very tense scene,” said Chief Brian Drury, with Livingston Parish Fire Protection District No. 2.

Chief Drury was there, along with other fire departments throughout the parish.

“It hurts anytime we have anybody who dies on the water, or on the roads, or anywhere. But when it’s kids, it just hits different,” explained Chief Drury.

Just a day after, Drury’s team also worked on a deadly motorcycle crash on LA 42.

On Facebook, he asked for prayers for the victim’s family, while also asking for prayers for the first responders saying, ‘This weekend has been very difficult.’

“We’ve (fire departments and first responders) all kind of touched base and just making sure, and some, you know, it’s hitting them hard,” he added.

Drury has been a Critical Incident Stress Management counselor for almost 20 years now. And following the drowning, he said there have been check-ins between all the agencies that responded.

“We just kind of texted back and forth, said, ‘Hey, have you checked on your guys? How are they doing?’ And different ones were having meetings, dinners, and things like that, so they could all come together, and talk about the incident, and see how everybody’s doing with it,” said Chief Drury.

First responders are not supposed to be the ones you worry about. But with constant exposure to trauma, how do they get past terrible incidents like this?

“Every call you’re hoping for the next good outcome, that’s all I can do. Because everybody expects us there and we have to do a good job. I can’t get buried on the last call; I’ve got to move on to the next. You can’t forget it. Don’t think that I’m not thinking about those two young boys, I can still see them, and I will for a long time, probably forever,” said Drury.

“This was just a terrible, terrible tragedy,” said Daniel Brown, the owner of the trailer park. “We feel for the mother and her family and are working with her to provide any assistance she may need. We’re willing to consider any alterations to the park that would be necessary.”

Officials with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing.

