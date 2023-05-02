Facebook
Former Ponchatoula QB TJ Finley enters transfer portal again

Auburn quarterback TJ Finley (1)
Auburn quarterback TJ Finley (1)
By Spencer Verret
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WAFB) - Former Ponchatoula High and LSU quarterback TJ Finley entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, May 2.

Finley announced on Twitter that he would be departing Auburn after two years and looking for a new home as a grad transfer.

Finley left LSU after just one year with the Tigers. He played in 13 games with six starts at Auburn. He ended his time on The Plains with seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

