Deputies search for answers 15 years after disappearance of Barbara Blount

By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office continue to search for answers and leads 15 years after Barbara Blount went missing.

According to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, the 58-year-old went missing in the middle of the day from her Holden home back on May 2, 2008.

“It’s frustrating,” Sheriff Ard said. “What happened to her? This is one of those cases that sticks with you. I think we all – including the family – just want answers and we don’t intend to stop until we get some.”

There were no signs of forced entry, and the back door of Blount’s home on Highway 1036 was open, deputies said. They added pots were stacked on the floor, valuables were left in plain few, and there was no evidence of a robbery,

Investigators said the scene appears as though someone had lured Blount away from her home.

According to LPSO, Blount’s vehicle was found about a quarter of a mile north of her home and was parked on a hunting club road in a wooded area.

Crews canvased the area, searching waterways and wooded areas. However, a torrential rainstorm impacted the efforts to look for Blount.

Investigators also interviewed everyone with a possible connection to Blount and chased down every possible lead.

Blount is described by officials as being a 5′7″ woman, weighing 150 pounds, and having brownish-grey hair and green eyes.

Sheriff Ard made the below post to social media on the 15th anniversary of Blount’s disappearance:

Anyone with information about the case that can potentially help investigators is being asked to contact the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling the number (225) 686-2241 x1. Anonymous tips can be made to the Capital Region Crime Stoppers by calling the number (225) 344-7867.

