Deputies arrest man accused of sexually assaulting teen

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man is behind bars after he allegedly sexually assaulted a teenager.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, James Wilkinson, 29, was arrested on Monday, May 1, and charged with indecent behavior with juveniles and sexual battery,

Arrest records state Wilkinson reportedly sexually assaulted a teenage victim who had tried to push his physical and verbal advances away.

Wilkinson was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

