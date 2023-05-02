Facebook
Central Arkansas, former UL-Lafayette QB Clifton McDowell commits to Southern

Louisiana-Lafayette quarterback Clifton McDowell (10) throws during an NCAA football game...
Louisiana-Lafayette quarterback Clifton McDowell (10) throws during an NCAA football game against Coastal Carolina on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 in Lafayette, La.(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By Jacques Doucet
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern head coach Eric Dooley and the Jaguars have added a new quarterback to their roster.

Clifton McDowell is transferring to the Jags from Central Arkansas. He originally signed with UL-Lafayette before moving on to Kilgore College in Texas.

In 2023 with the Bears, McDowell was 10-of-21 passing for 115 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder also rushed 18 times for 132 yards with two more scores.

