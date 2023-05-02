BRPD: Woman refusing to leave motel room had son with her, taken into custody

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman being served a warrant was taken into custody after refusing to leave a motel room with her son on the morning of Tuesday, May 2.

A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department identified the woman as Danetta Atterbery, 34. Authorities report Atterbery had her 10-year-old son inside the motel with her. He was taken by the Department of Children and Family Services, according to law enforcement.

Police said the scene was on Thomas H. Delpit Drive.

BRPD officers assisted Louisiana State Police with a warrant from Kansas regarding the woman, who was wanted for aggravated battery, the spokesman added.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

