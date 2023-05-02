Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

BRPD: Woman refusing to leave motel room had son with her, taken into custody

Thomas H. Delpit Drive
Thomas H. Delpit Drive(wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman being served a warrant was taken into custody after refusing to leave a motel room with her son on the morning of Tuesday, May 2.

A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department identified the woman as Danetta Atterbery, 34. Authorities report Atterbery had her 10-year-old son inside the motel with her. He was taken by the Department of Children and Family Services, according to law enforcement.

Police said the scene was on Thomas H. Delpit Drive.

BRPD officers assisted Louisiana State Police with a warrant from Kansas regarding the woman, who was wanted for aggravated battery, the spokesman added.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Brittany Banks.
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
P-EBT Louisiana
Louisiana approved for fourth round of Pandemic EBT benefits
Denova Street
EBRSO: 2 people kill each other in shootout after argument

Latest News

Weather Graphic on Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Perfect May weather ending soon
Balis Drive
Officials respond to reported shooting on Balis Drive
Devante Jones
WANTED: Suspect in domestic violence case sought by sheriff’s office
Barbara Blount
Deputies search for answers 15 years after disappearance of Barbara Blount