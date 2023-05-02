BRPD: Law enforcement attempting to serve warrant; female refusing to come out of motel room

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department said officers are responding to a scene at a motel Tuesday morning May 2.

According to the spokesman, the scene is on Thomas H. Delpit Drive.

BRPD officers are assisting Louisiana State Police with a warrant from Kansas regarding a woman wanted on aggravated battery, the spokesman added.

When asked if the woman had a weapon with her, the BRPD spokesman said she should be considered armed and dangerous.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

