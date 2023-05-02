Facebook
60 Minutes feature focuses on La. maternal health care

Maternal Death Rate
Maternal Death Rate(Unsplash)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sharyn Alfonsi with 60 Minutes reported on Sunday, April 30, about the struggle of pregnant women in Louisiana to get maternal health care.

She reported the situation is getting worse.

According to Alfonsi, a woman in the US is twice as likely to die from pregnancy complications than her mother was a generation ago.

She added some of the worst statistics come out of the South in places like Louisiana, where deep pockets of poverty, health care deserts, and racial biases have long put mothers at risk.

CLICK HERE for the full report.

