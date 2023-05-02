12-year-old reported missing could be in BR, sheriff says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing girl believed to be a runaway.

According to deputies, Angie L. Aguilera Meja, 12, was reported missing from Lafayette. Detectives say she may be in the Baton Rouge area.

Angie L. Aguilera Meja, 12 (Katryn E. Hinman-Nelson | Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office)

The girl is described as 5′2″ with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen on May 1 in the 1300 block of Roper Road.

If you see Angie or have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 236-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.

You can also dial Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

