12-year-old described as ‘runaway’ could be in BR, sheriff says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing girl.

According to deputies, Angie L. Aguilera Meja, 12, was reported missing from Lafayette as a runaway. Detectives say she may be in the Baton Rouge area.

Angie L. Aguilera Meja, 12 (Katryn E. Hinman-Nelson | Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office)

The girl is described as 5′2″ with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen on May 1 in the 1300 block of Roper Road.

If you see Angie or have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 236-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.

You can also dial Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

