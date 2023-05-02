12-year-old described as ‘runaway’ could be in BR, sheriff says
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing girl.
According to deputies, Angie L. Aguilera Meja, 12, was reported missing from Lafayette as a runaway. Detectives say she may be in the Baton Rouge area.
The girl is described as 5′2″ with black hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen on May 1 in the 1300 block of Roper Road.
If you see Angie or have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 236-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.
You can also dial Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).
