Town of Bay St. Louis mourns two teens lost in mass shooting at prom party

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WVUE) - The Town of Bay St. Louis mourns the loss of two teens who died in a mass shooting at an after-party with students from Bay High School at a private residence.

Four other teens were also shot and injured.

Bay St. Louis is filled with grief after this mass shooting and the Hancock County School District says there will be resources available for students and teachers as they navigate the aftermath of the shooting.

Many families gathered by the Washington Street Pier on Sunday (April 30) to remember those who died and those who were injured in the shooting.

Police say it happened just after midnight Sunday morning at a house on Old Blue Meadow Road where the after-party was held.

The victims ranged between 15 and 18 years old.

A 16-year-old was killed and family members identified 18-year-old De’Arreis Smith as the other victim who was slain.

Smith’s family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral expenses. It can be accessed here.

The school district says both of those teens that were killed didn’t attend Bay High and that they were just at the party supporting their friends from a different school.

Now, some families say they regret letting their children go to the party altogether.

“One of the ladies was saying her mom wouldn’t let her go because stuff like this is happening at parties,” said Jacqueline Gordon, a grandmother of one of the victims. “People are coming and shooting and it’s mostly children.”

19-year-old Cameron Everett Brand was arrested at his home as the alleged shooter.

He was booked with two counts of homicide, and four counts of aggravated assault and is being held without bond.

This is still a developing story.

