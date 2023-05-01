Police release name of victim killed in Taylor Street shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has released the name of a person killed in a shooting on Monday, May 1.

It happened on Taylor Street near Highland Road, according to a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police said the victim, Delridge Wilson, 51, was shot several times and was taken to a hospital. Officers added he later died from his injuries.

A possible suspect and motive are unknown at this time.

