Police release name of victim killed in shooting Taylor Street shooting
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has released the name of a person killed in a shooting on Monday, May 1.
It happened on Taylor Street near Highland Road, according to a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Police said the victim, Delridge Wilson, 51, was shot several times and was taken to a hospital. Officers added he later died from his injuries.
A possible suspect and motive are unknown at this time.
