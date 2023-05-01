Facebook
May starts out nice but storms possible late in the week

By Steve Caparotta
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Beautiful weather continues today as our region remains under the influence of high pressure. Look for sunshine from start to finish, with highs topping out in the low 80s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, May 1
Rest of This Week

Generally quiet weather will continue through Thursday, but temperatures will also slowly warm up as high pressure builds in from the southwest. Highs will climb into the mid 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday, and likely reach the upper 80s by the end of the week.

Rain Chances Return This Weekend

High pressure will weaken late in the week, opening the door for scattered showers and t-storms to return. Daily rain chances are posted at 40%-50% from Friday through the weekend.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, May 1
No single day is expected to be a washout, but you’ll want to keep an eye on our First Alert Weather App if you have any outdoor plans. That includes Cinco de Mayo, when scattered storms are possible during the afternoon but should diminish into the evening.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, May 1
Rain totals generally look to be modest, with the Weather Prediction Center showing less than an inch on average for our area. However, thunderstorms impacting any given neighborhood on any given day will certainly have the potential to generate some locally heavy downpours.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, May 1
