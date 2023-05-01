Facebook
Many lawmakers want raises for teachers but how much is unclear

Teacher Pay Raises
Teacher Pay Raises(Pexels)
By Chris Rosato
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One of the topics that is discussed in most legislative sessions is teacher pay raises.

House leaders presented their budget proposals for next year, showing $197 million in cuts to teacher pay raises.

But lawmakers on the House Appropriations Committee proposed making $159 million in cuts to the Louisiana Department of Health instead to make up for the pay raises.

Most agreed with that plan, however, it’s unclear how much of a raise that would give teachers.

Other details were hashed out in debates on Monday, May 1.

The budget proposal, HB 1 by Rep. Jerome “Zee” Zeringue, R-Houma, advanced.

