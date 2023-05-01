LSU’s Dylan Crews named SEC Player of the Week
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU center fielder Dylan Crews was named SEC Player of the Week on Monday, May 1, for his performances in the three-game series against Alabama.
Crews helped the Tigers sweep the Crimson Tide. He was 6-for-11 (.546) with two home runs, eight RBI, and five runs scored in the series.
