LSU’s Dylan Crews named SEC Player of the Week

LSU center fielder Dylan Crews (3)
LSU center fielder Dylan Crews (3)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU center fielder Dylan Crews was named SEC Player of the Week on Monday, May 1, for his performances in the three-game series against Alabama.

Crews helped the Tigers sweep the Crimson Tide. He was 6-for-11 (.546) with two home runs, eight RBI, and five runs scored in the series.

