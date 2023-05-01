Facebook
LSU names Jimmy Lindsey new D-line coach

LSU Football
LSU Football
By Josh Auzenne
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU named Jimmy Lindsey, the defensive line coach at South Carolina the past two seasons, as its new defensive line coach on Monday, May 1.

Lindsey replaces Jamar Cain, who left Baton Rouge to join Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos.

“Jimmy is an outstanding defensive line coach and we are excited to welcome him to our staff,” said head coach Brian Kelly. “He will do a great job of not only coaching our players on the field, but also helping them develop off the field as we continue our commitment to graduating champions. Jimmy has a proven track record of developing defensive linemen and I know our players are going to benefit from his expertise.”

Lindsey brings over 20 years of collegiate experience coaching the defensive line to the LSU program.

