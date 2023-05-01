Facebook
LSU men’s 4x100 relay team runs nation’s best time

Track and Field Stadium
Track and Field Stadium(Getty Images Signature via Canva Pro)
By Jacques Doucet
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s 4x100 relay team, consisting of Brandon Hicklin, Dorian Camel, Da’Marcus Fleming, and Godson Oghenebrume recorded another nation-leading time at the LSU Invitational on Saturday, April 29.

The team clocked a scorching 38.26 seconds. It is also a Bernie Moore Stadium record.

On the women’s side, senior Alia Armstrong recorded a season-best time of 12.56 in the 100-meter hurdles.

Both the LSU men’s and women’s teams dropped one spot to No. 6 in the latest national rankings.

