LSP: Motorcyclist dies after losing control, getting thrown off

SPRINGFIELD, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police said a motorcyclist died after losing control and getting thrown off his motorcycle on Sunday, April 30.

LSP Troop A identified the motorcyclist as Salvatore Caserta Jr., 51, of Maurepas.

The crash happened on LA 42 at Pardue Road in Livingston Parish around 1 p.m., according to investigators.

Tpr. Christian Reed said Caserta was headed west on LA 42 on a 2016 Indian Scout motorcycle when he lost control, went off the roadway, and got thrown off the motorcycle. Reed noted troopers are still investigating what caused Caserta to lose control and go off the highway.

Caserta was wearing a DOT-approved helmet but suffered serious injuries in the crash and later died at a hospital.

As with all deadly crashes on Louisiana highways, a blood sample was collected and sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.