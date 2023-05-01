LPSO: Snapchat scammers asking for explicit photos; attempting to extort money

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are warning about an increase in scams involving the social media app Snapchat.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the scammers are targeting young adult males by using fake photos and posing as females.

The sheriff said the scammers are sending explicit photos to victims and asking for the same in return. Once the victims send the photos, the scammers are attempting to extort money from the victims.

The scammers are typically asking for payment through gift cards, cryptocurrency, or by transferring money via a cash app.

According to LPSO, the Snapchat accounts are fake, the money is being sent overseas, and the money is unrecoverable.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have fallen victim to the scam to stop communicating with the scammer and to ignore that person.

LPSO released the below tips to avoid becoming a victim:

Don’t open emails that claim your Snapchat account is locked & don’t click on links in them if you do.

Don’t look for dates or online romances using Snapchat.

Never send money to anyone you meet via Snapchat.

Check with friends to make sure they weren’t hacked if you start to receive any messages from their accounts asking for sensitive information.

Block any accounts that seem off or ask you for personal info.

Potential victims can reach out to LPSO by calling the number (225) 686-2241 x1. Abuse can also be reported to Snapchat. Click here for more details.

