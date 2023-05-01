Facebook
Inmate recaptured after walking away from work release center, authorities say

Priest Butler
Priest Butler(West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
YOUNGSVILLE, La. (WAFB) - An inmate was recaptured on Sunday, April 30, hours after he walked away from a work release center, according to the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Priest Butler, of Memphis, Tennesse, was taken back into custody at a Youngsville home around 11:40 p.m. The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office made the arrest, deputies added.

Butler was assigned to a transitional work program in West Feliciana Parish and walked away from the facility after leaving the building to dump some trash, according to authorities. They added he was caught on camera walking away and getting into a pickup.

According to the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office, a perimeter was set up. However, deputies learned that Butler had already left the area.

Authorities said Butler was booked into the Lafayette Parish Detention Center as a fugitive from West Feliciana Parish. He will be returned to West Feliciana Parish and will face a charge of simple escape.

“I’m thankful for the work of our investigators and the assistance of the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office in the apprehension of Butler,” West Feliciana Parish Sheriff Brian Spillman said.

Butler was already serving a three-year sentence for aggravated flight from an officer and has been assigned to the work release program since December, according to the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office.

