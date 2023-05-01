Gov. Edwards to deliver farewell address at Press Club

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to deliver a farewell address before the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday, May 1.

The Governor is also planning to discuss his legislative goals.

Press Club meets at Drusilla Place Catering, which is located at the Drusilla Shopping Center on Drusilla Drive, and Jefferson Hwy. Lunch, which is a sit-down meal served at 12:15 p.m.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m.

