Deputies arrest credit union robbery suspect following foot chase

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of robbing a credit union on the morning of Monday, May 1.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, the suspect, Willie Landry, 58, is being charged with first-degree robbery.

Deputies said the robbery happened at the EFCU Financial Credit Union on Scenic Highway around 10:45 a.m.

Landry entered the credit union and passed the teller a note that stated he had a gun and wanted money, according to deputies. They added that the teller gave Landry cash, and he took off on foot.

According to EBRSO, a deputy working detail at a nearby facility spotted Landry and took him into custody following a brief foot chase.

Authorities said Landry had the money with him and gave a full confession.

