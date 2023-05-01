Facebook
Deputies arrest credit union robbery suspect following foot chase

Willie Landry
Willie Landry(East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of robbing a credit union on the morning of Monday, May 1.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, the suspect, Willie Landry, 58, is being charged with first-degree robbery.

Deputies said the robbery happened at the EFCU Financial Credit Union on Scenic Highway around 10:45 a.m.

Landry entered the credit union and passed the teller a note that stated he had a gun and wanted money, according to deputies. They added that the teller gave Landry cash, and he took off on foot.

According to EBRSO, a deputy working detail at a nearby facility spotted Landry and took him into custody following a brief foot chase.

Authorities said Landry had the money with him and gave a full confession.

