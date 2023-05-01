Facebook
CRIME STOPPERS: Accused purse thief wanted after swiping debit card

Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department are working to identify a person accused...
Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department are working to identify a person accused of theft.(Capital Region Crime Stoppers)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department are working to identify a person accused of theft.

Detectives believe they stole a wallet from the victim’s purse and used her debit/credit card without authorization.

Multiple charges were made totaling around $2,000.00, authorities added.

If you know this person’s identity or have any information that can help investigators, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

