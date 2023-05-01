CONSUMER REPORTS: Bedtime-ready pillows and sheets

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Trying to get a good night’s sleep often feels more like a nightmare than a dream. If you’ve already upgraded your mattress but you’re still tossing and turning or waking up a little sore, maybe it’s time to take a look at your pillows and sheets. Consumer Reports’ new tests and reviews reveal which pillows offer the best support for how you sleep, and which sheets deliver long-lasting comfort that won’t break the bank.

A lot of people pay attention to the mattress, but a mattress and a pillow work in tandem to keep your spine aligned.

And you know how some pillows just require a quick fluffing to get back to their original shape while others never bounce back? A resilience test checks for that. Top scores for resilience and support for both back and side sleepers go to Coop Home Goods The Original, $72. You can add or remove filling based on your own preferences.

Side sleepers can save a bit of money with Comfort Revolution Blue Bubble Gel, starting around $53.

Once you sort out your pillow problems, take a look at your bedsheets. CR’s latest tests included sheets made from natural fabrics like cotton and linen, as well as sheets made from polyester, usually labeled “microfiber.”

CR makes sure they fit properly. Then testers measure the sheets, wash and dry each sheet 25 times, then measure them again to check for shrinking. And a test measures the strength of the sheet’s fibers.

If you tend to sleep hot, consider breathability. You’re going to get the best sleep from breathable fabrics like cotton and linen; those fabrics will help you sleep more comfortably.

For cotton sheets, consider L.L.Bean Pima Cotton Percale (280 thread count), $170, or Brooklinen Luxe Core, $180.

You can save a considerable amount of money if you opt for a synthetic sheet. The Mainstays (Walmart) Ultra Soft High-Quality Microfiber, $20, was very strong and extremely resistant to shrinking.

When it comes to cottons, there are different options. If you like a crisp sheet, CR says to opt for cotton percale sheets. For a silkier feel, consider sateen sheets. Head over to our website to take a closer look at how CR tests sheets, plus more information on the different sheet fabrics.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.