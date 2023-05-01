BRPD: Man arrested for LSU carjacking, exposing himself

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities have arrested a man who allegedly carjacked a woman and allegedly exposed himself to her in an LSU parking garage on Sunday morning, April 16.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Karonte Shavers, 19, is charged with one count of carjacking and one count of obscenity.

Investigators said Shavers approached the victim’s vehicle in a parking garage preventing them from closing the driver’s door. He then demanded the victim to exit the vehicle and took the victim’s phone forcing them to delete all tracking apps, investigators added.

Shavers then exposed himself to the victim requesting them to perform sexual favors in return for not stealing the victim’s vehicle, officials said.

Detectives said the victim tried to flee but Shavers pinned the victim to the car. The victim was eventually able to get away from Shavers, but he grabbed the victim’s keychain while pulling away containing their bank cards, detectives added.

The victim was able to return to their apartment to contact law enforcement.

Records state Shavers was previously arrested by Baton Rouge police in February for his involvement in an armed robbery with a firearm of an individual on New Year’s Day.

According to arrest records, Shavers was taken into police custody for the carjacking and obscenity charge after being arrested by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, which was investigating a similar crime, specifically a purse snatching of a woman in the parking lot of a business on Silverleaf Drive.

He was out of jail on a $12,000 bond stemming from the armed robbery with a firearm arrest when he was arrested in the latest case.

