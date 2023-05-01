BREC’s newly renovated J.S. Clark golf course reopens

Information provided by BREC:

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - BREC’s newly renovated J.S. Clark Golf Course will re-open to the public beginning Monday, May 1, 2023. The course originally opened as a short 9-hole course in 1954 and closed in March of 2021 for renovations. The completion of this project represents a dramatic step forward for J.S. Clark Golf Course and BREC Golf as a part of Phase 1 of the Greenwood Park and Baton Rouge Zoo Master Plan. BREC plans to host an official opening to celebrate the renovations in July.

J.S. Clark is one of BREC’s two 9-hole golf courses, the other being City Park Golf Course. With Dumas Golf Course closing in conjunction with the re-opening of Clark, BREC continues to operate five golf courses across the agency. For more information on future improvements at Greenwood Park, visit //brec.org/ReimagineZooGreenwood.

The original 9-hole course was 1,861 yards at its longest, included only par 3 and par 4 holes, and played to a total par of 31. The new J.S. Clark 9-hole course stretches to 3,162 yards and features two par 5′s, two par 3′s, and five par 4 holes for a total par of 36. By playing the course twice, golfers have the option of playing 18-holes on a 6,324-yard course with a total par of 72. This 18-hole length is more than 100 yards longer than BREC’s Webb Park Golf Course.

The renovation includes unique, large putting greens feature levels and slopes ranging from 8,500 to 10,500 square feet each allowing the space to use two holes on each green, so that 18-hole players can play to a different hole through the two rounds of 9-holes. Standing out among them, the par three 5th hole features a putting green that is almost 50 yards deep from front to back. For an 18-hole player this could create a three or four club difference between the first and second time they play the par 3 hole.

The course also offers a lighted driving range and short game practice area that are open for public use. Golf cart and club rentals are also available.

For pricing, operating hours or to book a tee time visit https://golf.brec.org/courses/jsclark.

