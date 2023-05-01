Facebook
Bicyclist killed in Ascension Parish crash

By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A man riding a bicycle was killed in a crash early Monday morning, according to Louisiana State Police Troop A.

Authorities identified Macarthur Williams Jr., 53, of Donaldsonville as the bicyclist.

The accident happened after 1:30 a.m. May 1 on LA 1, north of LA 18, in Donaldsonville.

State Police said the initial investigation revealed Williams was riding his bike along the fog line as he was headed north on LA 1.

At the same time, a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling north on LA 1 behind Williams. For unknown reasons, the Silverado hit the back of the bicycle.

Tpr. Christian Reed reported at the time of the crash, Williams was wearing dark clothing without a helmet and had no lights on his bike.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LSP. The driver of the Silverado was not injured in the crash.

As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was taken from the driver of the Silverado and Williams for analysis. Any criminal or traffic violations in the investigation will be forwarded to the Ascension Parish District Attorney’s Office.

